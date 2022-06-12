Axie Infinity Price Hits $15.22 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $965.68 million and $141.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $15.22 or 0.00055611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,355.62 or 0.99965256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001893 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,456,103 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

