BABB Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, BABB has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One BABB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $90,743.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BABB Coin Profile

BABB is a coin. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 coins. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here . BABB’s official message board is medium.com/@BABB . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . The official website for BABB is getbabb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

Buying and Selling BABB

