BabySwap (BABY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.54 Million

BabySwap (BABY) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, BabySwap has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar. One BabySwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a total market cap of $20.41 million and $3.54 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00327534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00429574 BTC.

About BabySwap

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 227,069,540 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

BabySwap Coin Trading

