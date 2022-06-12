Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.91 Per Share

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.91 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.42. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BGUK opened at GBX 157 ($1.97) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 152 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 257 ($3.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £240.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

In related news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 5,362 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,919.70 ($12,430.70).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

