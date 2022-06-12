Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLDP. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.70. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

