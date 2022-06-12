Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.13 Million

Banano (BAN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $120,080.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00356023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,437.35 or 0.99976907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,946 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,472,706 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

