Barclays Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $53.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 18.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $3,461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after buying an additional 248,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 19.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

