Barclays Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $175.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.61. Target has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.