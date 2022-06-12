Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $12.50.

BBBY stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

