Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 88 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $286.01 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.86.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.