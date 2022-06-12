Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.