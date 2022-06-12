Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 157,994 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,348.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 130,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 121,717 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,351,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,909,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46.

