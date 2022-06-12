Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

Shares of NIO opened at $18.14 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

