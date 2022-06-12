Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $162,515,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

