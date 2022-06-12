Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.