Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 567,600 shares of company stock worth $5,136,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of RKT opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $21.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.