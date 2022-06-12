Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 140,507 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average is $172.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

