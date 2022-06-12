Betterment LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VBK opened at $205.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.17 and a one year high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.