Betterment LLC Has $165.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Betterment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,399 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $165,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

SCHV opened at $65.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

