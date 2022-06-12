Betterment LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ARKK opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

