Betterment LLC Purchases 7,001 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

