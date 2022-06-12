Betterment LLC Sells 163,068 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Betterment LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,068 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Betterment LLC owned 1.75% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $424,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

