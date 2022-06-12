Binemon Hits Market Capitalization of $958,237.03 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $958,237.03 and approximately $759,013.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00340415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00034205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00438563 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

