Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of BNVIF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Binovi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

Binovi Technologies Corp. develops, manufactures, and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

