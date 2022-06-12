Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of BNVIF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Binovi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
Binovi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
