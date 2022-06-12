Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Tops $6,723.48 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $6,723.48 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

