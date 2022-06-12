BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 58,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

