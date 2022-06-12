BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.