BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BGT opened at $11.38 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.