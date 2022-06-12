BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGT opened at $11.38 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 158,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

