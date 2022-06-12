BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.05 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

