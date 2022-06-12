BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $617.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $763.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.