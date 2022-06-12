BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.
In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
