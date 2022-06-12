BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 124,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,851. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

