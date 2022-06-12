Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

