BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,592. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

