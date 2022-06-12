Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGX opened at $12.15 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

