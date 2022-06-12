Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BGX opened at $12.15 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.