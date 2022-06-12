Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Down 94.1% in May

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BLPG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.23. 6,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Blue Line Protection Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Get Blue Line Protection Group alerts:

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services; security services, including shipment protection, money escort, security monitoring, asset vaulting, and VIP and dignitary protection; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.