Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of UPS opened at $173.05 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average of $201.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

