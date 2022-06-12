Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys 245 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $293.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.36. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.12 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

