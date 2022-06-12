Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,985 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after acquiring an additional 884,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 721,920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after purchasing an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,231.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 549,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,441,000 after purchasing an additional 546,575 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

