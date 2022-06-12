Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after purchasing an additional 949,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Welltower by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Welltower by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,374,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,994,000 after purchasing an additional 87,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

WELL opened at $82.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

