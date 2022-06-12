Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $627,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $172.65 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

