Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

