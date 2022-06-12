Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

