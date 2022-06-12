Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

