BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 59,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

