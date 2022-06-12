Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Acquires £19,620 in Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 654 ($8.20) per share, with a total value of £19,620 ($24,586.47).

LON BOY opened at GBX 621.50 ($7.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 631.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 728.69. Bodycote plc has a twelve month low of GBX 582 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,007 ($12.62).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOY. Barclays cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.46) to GBX 800 ($10.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.40) to GBX 665 ($8.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 837.50 ($10.49).

Bodycote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.