BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,222 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $201.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

