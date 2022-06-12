BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 3,905 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

