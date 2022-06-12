BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.71. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

