BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $71.23 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

