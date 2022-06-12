Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,274.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,777.00.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.