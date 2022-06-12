BP (NYSE:BP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 480 ($6.02) to GBX 500 ($6.27) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.02.

BP stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. BP has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in BP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in BP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

